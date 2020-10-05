Orangebloods - Texas QB commit Charles Wright accounts for 7 TDs in opener

Last week was Austin High and Texas quarterback commitment Charles Wright’s first game of the season, so it would have been understandable if Wright and the Maroons had to shake off some rust before hitting their stride.

There was no rust to be found. Instead, Wright and his teammates were razor-sharp on offense, scoring touchdowns on their first four drives of the season. Before the night was over, Austin High had made easy work of Pflugerville Connally to the tune of 65-14, with Wright leading the way with seven touchdowns. On the night, Wright would complete 17-of-25 attempts for 206 yards and 6 touchdowns while adding 70 rushing yards and 1 touchdown on the ground.

“It’s great. The day after the game, to be sitting at 1-0, it’s a great feeling,” Wright said. “We had mistakes all over the field, had great plays all over the field.”

The Maroons came out with the mentality of starting quickly and not taking their foot off the gas, and they did just that in scoring four first-quarter touchdowns on Wright passes.

“I think we were just dialed in,” Wright said. “The past couple years, we had a great first drive, then the second and third drives we’d seem to be more slow. We really wanted to focus on every drive, have energy and intensity to put the ballgame away and execute. I think we did that early on.”