Orangebloods - Texas QB commit Charles Wright accounts for 7 TDs in opener

Texas QB commit Charles Wright accounts for 7 TDs in opener
Last week was Austin High and Texas quarterback commitment Charles Wright’s first game of the season, so it would have been understandable if Wright and the Maroons had to shake off some rust before hitting their stride.
There was no rust to be found. Instead, Wright and his teammates were razor-sharp on offense, scoring touchdowns on their first four drives of the season. Before the night was over, Austin High had made easy work of Pflugerville Connally to the tune of 65-14, with Wright leading the way with seven touchdowns. On the night, Wright would complete 17-of-25 attempts for 206 yards and 6 touchdowns while adding 70 rushing yards and 1 touchdown on the ground.
“It’s great. The day after the game, to be sitting at 1-0, it’s a great feeling,” Wright said. “We had mistakes all over the field, had great plays all over the field.”
The Maroons came out with the mentality of starting quickly and not taking their foot off the gas, and they did just that in scoring four first-quarter touchdowns on Wright passes.
“I think we were just dialed in,” Wright said. “The past couple years, we had a great first drive, then the second and third drives we’d seem to be more slow. We really wanted to focus on every drive, have energy and intensity to put the ballgame away and execute. I think we did that early on.”
Beautiful ball here by #Longhorns QB commitment @cwrightjr14. Austin High out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter on three TD tosses by Wright. #Hookem pic.twitter.com/pu5pQyJsJn— Jason Suchomel (@OB_JasonS) October 3, 2020
While Wright and the Maroons picked up a convincing win on Friday, Wright’s future team, the Texas Longhorns, suffered a tough loss on Saturday. Wright said he expects Texas to bounce back, and he likes what he’s seen from the UT offense through three games.
“It was a tough loss for sure. But we all have faith in coach (Tom) Herman and coach (Mike) Yurcich. They’re going to bounce back, like always,” Wright said. “In the past couple weeks, we have seen the offense being extremely explosive. It was explosive (on Saturday) too. They definitely had some penalties, but they have an explosive offense, that’s something to look forward to.”
With Texas putting up big numbers under Yurcich (Texas ranks sixth in total offense and number one in points per game), Wright is excited to be part of the program beginning in January.
“It fires me up. I’m looking forward to getting over there and just learning it, really truly understanding his philosophy, how he likes the quarterback position to be played, really get a more in-depth knowledge of the offense.”
Wright committed to Texas on August 22, shortly after picking up a Longhorn scholarship offer. Prior to that, he had been committed to Iowa State.
“I haven’t looked back since I made the call to the Iowa State coaches and put it out publicly,” Wright said. “I’m truly blessed to be in this position. Now I have to take that next step, get on the field, earn the respect of the guys there and just go out and compete.”
Since his commitment, Wright has turned into a recruiter on the Longhorns’ behalf. He’s been in touch with guys like receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr., selling him on the positives that the University of Texas has to offer.
“When you look at the offense and the points we put up, why not? Also, Austin Texas is one of the best cities in the world,” Wright said. “The opportunities are endless. The coaching staff is phenomenal, wants the best for you. It’s just a great place to be. The tradition at Texas is something not matched anywhere else in my opinion.”
The 6-1, 195-pound Wright will graduate in December and enroll at Texas in January.
And now @cwrightjr14 gets it done on the ground for his sixth TD in the first half. #Hookem pic.twitter.com/TKRHyoF3lC— Jason Suchomel (@OB_JasonS) October 3, 2020