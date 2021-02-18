Orangebloods - Texas' re-offer to Neto Umeozulu has the top lineman's attention

Offensive lineman Neto Umeozulu is one of the nation’s hottest prospects, with top football programs from all over the country in pursuit of the Allen standout.

Though he’s currently ranked as a three-star prospect, Umeozulu’s recruiting profile is definitely on the rise after a standout 2020 season that saw him dominate the opposition while playing right tackle for Allen. Put on the tape, and you can see why Umeozulu’s a hot commodity. In play after play, he’s shown putting defenders on their backs with his tenacity, strength and athleticism. According to Umeozulu, all the success he experienced last fall was due to the work he’d put in leading up to the 2020 season.

“It was just the offseason, during quarantine and the summer going into my senior year, the work I put in, I feel like it came out in my last season,” Umeozulu said. “A lot of people talk. I just let them talk. I just keep my head down, don’t get complacent. I think I showed my aggressiveness, my physicality.”

On the recruiting front, Umeozulu is keeping an open mind among his 28 scholarship offers, but he does have some schools that are recruiting him ultra-aggressively.

“I wouldn’t say any one school is showing me the most interest, but a lot of schools hit me up consistently,” Umeozulu said. “Some schools up there would be OU, A&M, Ohio State, Bama, USC, Oregon, UT – there are a lot of them.”