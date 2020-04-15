“Really I’m just trying to bulk up, put on more muscle as well as doing these kind of cross-fit style workouts. I’ll do different kinds of workouts to stay in shape, but bulk up as well.”

“Really I’m just working out and running a lot. I’ll go fishing here and there,” Jackson said. “I’m just doing anything I can outside the house.

Instead of taking a big step towards coming to a recruiting decision, Jackson is playing a bit of a waiting game like everyone else until there’s some normalcy in the world. In the meantime, the 6-6, 238-pound Jackson is finding ways to stay in shape and pass the time while much of the country is on lockdown.

This coming weekend was supposed to be a big one for elite defensive end Landon Jackson . The Texarkana Pleasant Grove standout was scheduled to take his first official visit this weekend – to Texas A&M – but with in-person recruiting visits on hold until at least June 1, Jackson is having to shuffle his plans.

Earlier this year, Jackson had mentioned that he’d likely take official visits to Texas A&M, Texas, LSU, Washington and Ohio State. Most of that list remains, although one team has fallen out of the mix.

“Really I’m down to A&M, LSU, Texas - those are locked officials I’m for sure going to take. Then I’ll most likely take one to Washington. I’m not sure on the fifth one right now.”

A Rivals250 member, Jackson is keeping an open mind among the schools he’s considering. Like everyone else, he’s unsure of when he’ll be able to take his official visits, which means he doesn’t have a target commitment date.

“Really after I can get my officials in, I’ll see where I can feel at home the most,” Jackson said. “I don’t have a set date yet. I don’t know when we can take (official visits) but that’s the plan.”

Texas, A&M, Washington and LSU have been in touch during the current pandemic. Schools like Oregon, Washington and USC have also reached out. As for the Longhorns, Jackson said he talks to Oscar Giles and Tom Herman pretty much every day.

Much of the speculation among recruiting fans is that Jackson’s decision could ultimately come down to an in-state battle between Texas and Texas A&M, but Jackson said he’s willing to take his talents outside the Lone Star State if the opportunity is right, and he’s keeping an open mind about all the schools on his list.

“I just don’t pay a lot of attention to everything else (that people say). I’m just waiting until it’s time to make my decision, not saying too much about all that,” Jackson said.