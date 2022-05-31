Texas remains in contention for elite CB Malik Muhammad
Dallas (Texas) South Oak Cliff defensive back Malik Muhammad has established himself as one of the premier prospects in the Lone Star State for the 2023 recruiting cycle. The Rivals100 defender fea...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news