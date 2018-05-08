Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-08 16:38:35 -0500') }} football Edit

Texas scores a huge commitment from top tight end Brayden Liebrock

Fcsthuhksacmvcslmpjg
Tight end Brayden Liebrock committed to Texas on Tuesday.
Jason Suchomel • Orangebloods.com
@OB_JasonS
Senior Editor

Despite being one of the nation’s hottest prospects this spring, tight end Brayden Liebrock has kept a low profile in terms of the media spotlight as he’s quietly navigated through the recruiting p...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}