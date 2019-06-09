“I’ve been waiting on this day,” Davis said just before announcing his commitment. “Texas has been my number one pick. I finally decided. My family likes it, my mom likes it. I like it. I was just ready for this day.”

On Monday of last week, it was Ja’Quinden Jackson giving Texas a commitment. Moments ago, elite 2021 wide receiver Quaydarius Davis became the Longhorns’ first commitment in the 2021 class.

For the second time in less than a week, the Texas Longhorns have hit the jackpot in the DFW area.

The Dallas Skyline standout has listed Texas at or near the top of his list ever since the Longhorns offered back in February. Davis literally decided on Sunday morning he was ready to put a very early end to the recruiting process.

“I’ve been thinking about it all week. Today when I woke up, I had it on my mind to do it,” Davis said.

And what is it about the Longhorns that pushed them out in front of other programs like Alabama, Oregon, Texas A&M, which had all offered?

“It’s lit. It’s fun. They show me a lot of love there,” Davis said.

At 6-1 and 193 pounds, Davis is an explosive athlete from the receiver position and one of the top overall prospects in the state of Texas for the 2021 class. With his commitment coming so early, other schools are sure to continue to recruit the dynamic playmaker, but he said he already has his sights set on some big goals at Texas.

“I can bring a lot. I can help take them to a championship,” Davis said. “I’m going to shut (recruiting) down.”

As a sophomore for Skyline, Davis recorded more than 700 receiving yards with 8 touchdowns.