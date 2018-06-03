The Texas Longhorns have added another big offensive weapon to their 2019 recruiting class.

Wide receiver Jake Smith, one of the nation’s most electric players, announced on Sunday that he has committed to Texas, choosing the Longhorns over Southern Cal.

The 6-0, 185-pound Smith had offers from more than 30 schools from around the country, but had recently narrowed his focus down to the Longhorns and Trojans. He took an official visit to USC in mid-May and visited Texas this weekend, and it was the Longhorns who won out in the race for the Scottsdale (AZ) Notre Dame Prep.

In Smith, Texas lands a versatile playmaker who has the speed and athleticism to score from anywhere on the field. In high school, he’s used as a receiver and out of the backfield, and Texas has told him he’ll be used in a similar fashion for the Longhorns’ offense.