Texas scores big commitment from elite playmaker Jake Smith
The Texas Longhorns have added another big offensive weapon to their 2019 recruiting class.
Wide receiver Jake Smith, one of the nation’s most electric players, announced on Sunday that he has committed to Texas, choosing the Longhorns over Southern Cal.
The 6-0, 185-pound Smith had offers from more than 30 schools from around the country, but had recently narrowed his focus down to the Longhorns and Trojans. He took an official visit to USC in mid-May and visited Texas this weekend, and it was the Longhorns who won out in the race for the Scottsdale (AZ) Notre Dame Prep.
In Smith, Texas lands a versatile playmaker who has the speed and athleticism to score from anywhere on the field. In high school, he’s used as a receiver and out of the backfield, and Texas has told him he’ll be used in a similar fashion for the Longhorns’ offense.
“He’s a guy you have to keep tabs on, especially at the high school level. You can move him around, so it makes it hard for defenses to key on him,” said Notre Dame Prep head coach George Prelock. “He has some versatility. You can put him in the backfield. He’s almost 6-1, is 190 pounds, so he’s not afraid to run in between the tackles either,” Prelock said. “In terms of versatility, you can give it to him on the edge, in space, or right up the gut.”
Smith becomes Texas’ ninth commitment in the 2019 class. A four-star prospect, he is the nation’s No. 104-ranked prospect overall.
“It comes down to he’s an outstanding athlete. The speed doesn’t lie, you see it on film,” Prelock said. “He runs a 4.37, so that’s elite at any level. On top of that, he’s outstanding student … works hard in the classroom. You don’t have to worry about him there. He is a natural leader.”
Smith is Texas’ second receiver commitment, joining Jordan Whittington. He’s the Longhorns’ sixth offensive pledge overall.