The Texas Longhorns picked up yet another big offensive weapon on Sunday, this time with the news coming out that Cal graduate transfer Tre Watson has committed to the Longhorns. Watson announced his decision on Twitter moments ago.

The 5-11, 205-pound Watson chose the Longhorns over Texas Tech in a race that literally went down to the final day. Watson didn’t finalize his decision until just before he went public with his commitment.

In the end, Watson said it was a combination of factors that helped the Longhorns win out, including his respect for Texas running backs coach Stan Drayton.

“I’ve been looking for a school that’s going to play big-time football. I came from Cal, and mainly the focus was on academics there. I wanted to go somewhere and play football, pursue my Master’s, get the best opportunity. Stan Drayton, he’s the man over there. I felt like he would be what I need at this point in my career to get my game to next level.

“When we went in the film room (on Watson’s official visit), he broke down all my plays, was teaching me the fundamentals of the game, how to take it to the next level. I just felt like he would be the best fit, coming into my last year, me trying to make the best of it. Texas as a program, it’s on the rise, and I want to compete with the best. I want to show people I’m ready for every level of competition, that I can excel as a football player.”

Watson took recent official visits to Texas, Texas Tech and LSU. He recently narrowed his focus to the Longhorns and the Red Raiders, and said he went back-and-forth between those two until Sunday afternoon. In fact, he was leaning towards the Red Raiders on Saturday night before talking with his mother on Sunday and settling on the Longhorns.

“Texas came out of nowhere. When I started communicating with Texas I think I had just taken my Texas Tech visit. I didn’t know what to expect out of that. It was last minute, I hadn’t built a relationship with them. I was going to go check them out, see what Texas had to offer. When I got there, I fell in love with the place,” Watson said. “I felt like that was going to be my home.

“With Texas, my mom wanted to build a relationship with them. The fact that she didn’t get to go on that trip, it kind of left open doors. I’d been talking to the coaches and it was neck and neck. Each school offers something unique. The opportunity is there with both schools, both have young backs in the backfield. Either way, I didn’t think there could be a bad decision. I just had to figure out where was going to be the best fit.

“In the end, I was sitting on Texas. I just feel like I couldn’t pass up the opportunity, even after football, just having that connections in Austin. The fan base is unreal. That’s what I’ve been looking for, that’s why I left Cal. That’s what it really came down to at the end of the day. I had to go somewhere I felt the most comfortable.”

Watson will now start applying to graduate programs at the University of Texas and he plans to report to school later this month.

Watson rushed for a combined 1,213 yards and 7 touchdowns during his sophomore and junior seasons, averaging 5.2 yards per carry. He added 31 receptions for 347 yards and 5 TDs in those same two seasons. His senior season in 2017 was cut short due to an ACL injury after just two games. He said on Sunday that he’s expecting to be back to 100 percent by the time the 2018 season begins.