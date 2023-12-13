Texas scores big commitment with the addition of Rivals100 DB Kobe Black
It’s been a long time coming.
Defensive back Kobe Black, one of the country’s top overall prospects, has been a player that many thought would wind up as a Texas Longhorn for some time. Despite interest from programs all over the country, there’s always been a certain draw to Austin for Black, and the Longhorns have consistently put themselves in a good position for the standout defender. Moments ago, Black made it official, announcing his commitment to the University of Texas.
Black, out of Waco Connally, had been a regular visitor to the Texas campus over the course of his recruitment and developed a sense of comfort with the UT staff and current team members, helping him make his choice.
“Everybody there’s like family. Everybody’s cool and just like open arms,” Black told OB in the spring. “So if I come down as a freshman, it’ll be open arms. I feel like I’m going to feel at home.”
Texas cornerbacks coach Terry Joseph had developed a close bond with Black prior to Black’s commitment, and Black said Joseph’s honesty was a part of what won him over.
“He always tells the truth. The first day I came in, when he offered me he was like, ‘I’m not going to lie to you, I’m going to try to look for somebody who’s better than you to take your spot.’ So he’s real,” Black said. “He’s open and I like that. I don’t like when people try to sugarcoat a lot of stuff.”
Black chose Texas over schools like Oklahoma State, Texas A&M, LSU, Ohio State and Oregon.
At 6-1 and 179 pounds, Black is considered one of the nation’s top overall prospects. He ranks No. 38 on the Rivals100 and is the country’s No. 2-ranked cornerback prospect.
“I think it’s my speed, my length. I’ve got a lot,” Black said of his strengths. “I love the game so much, my passion, my skill set and I work hard.”
Black becomes the Longhorns’ 21st commitment overall and is Texas’s fifth defensive back commitment, joining Wardell Mack, Jordon Johnson-Rubell, Santana Wilson and Aeryn Hampton.