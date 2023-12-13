It’s been a long time coming.

Defensive back Kobe Black, one of the country’s top overall prospects, has been a player that many thought would wind up as a Texas Longhorn for some time. Despite interest from programs all over the country, there’s always been a certain draw to Austin for Black, and the Longhorns have consistently put themselves in a good position for the standout defender. Moments ago, Black made it official, announcing his commitment to the University of Texas.

Black, out of Waco Connally, had been a regular visitor to the Texas campus over the course of his recruitment and developed a sense of comfort with the UT staff and current team members, helping him make his choice.

“Everybody there’s like family. Everybody’s cool and just like open arms,” Black told OB in the spring. “So if I come down as a freshman, it’ll be open arms. I feel like I’m going to feel at home.”