Texas scores huge commitment from OL Kelvin Banks

Offensive lineman Kelvin Banks , who had previously been committed to Oregon before opening up his recruitment this week, announced that he has given a commitment to the in-state Longhorns, giving Texas arguably its biggest commitment in the 2022 recruiting cycle. Banks is not only an elite talent, checking in as a 5-star prospect, but he fills a major position of need for Texas at offensive tackle. The standout from Summer Creek is the highest-rated commitment for Texas in his class, checking in at No. 10 on the Rivals100.

The UT staff was been able to reel in two very talented prospects over the summer with commitments from Cole Hutson and Connor Robertson to help lay the foundation. Moments ago, the Longhorns added a piece that they hope can be a cornerstone of their offensive line for years to come.

If you ask the most discerning Texas Longhorn football fans, they’ll tell you there’s no bigger need for their favorite program in the 2022 recruiting class than to load up on elite offensive line talent.

It’s been an interesting journey for Banks over the course of his recruitment. Oklahoma State did a tremendous job of identifying Banks early and he gave the Cowboys a very early pledge in 2019 that lasted for 10 months. As more schools entered the race, Banks decided to re-open his recruitment and he stayed on the market for about a year before picking Oregon over Texas and Texas A&M earlier this year. Despite that commitment to the Ducks, the Texas staff, led by offensive line coach Kyle Flood, stayed in close contact with Banks and his family and was able to continue to build on their relationship. On November 13, Banks took an unofficial visit to watch the Longhorns in action, which really got the wheels turning on him eventually flipping his commitment. When former Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal left for Miami, Banks decided to re-open his recruitment and Texas was able to close quickly.

At 6-5 and 321 pounds, Banks is an elite prospect from his tackle spot, where his rare combination of size and athleticism make him one of the top overall players in the country. He’s ranked as the nation’s second-best offensive tackle prospect and is the No. 2-ranked player in the state of Texas, regardless of position.

“Banks was a standout underclassman offensive lineman that continued to sharpen up different aspects of his angles and develop physically into the mean, agile tackle that’s ascended to No. 1 at his position nationally,” said Rivals.com recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman. “At 6-foot-5 and just more than 320 pounds, Banks is a big-framed position-versatile lineman that’s light on his feet and powerful at the point of attack. He’s a reliable pass-protector with enormous upside to overpower defenders and handle all sorts of different pass-rushers. Because of his blend of power and agility can reach multiple levels of the defense.

“Banks was proficient and consistently a top performer throughout offseason camps, displaying many of the same traits he shows on tape and in live-game evaluations. He’s a well-rounded bully with finesse and an 84-inch wingspan. Banks should be elite impact lineman for Kyle Flood and Steve Sarkisian sooner rather than later.”

Banks becomes the Longhorns’ 22nd commitment in the 2022 recruiting class.