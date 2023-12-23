The Texas Longhorns have added another player from the Transfer Portal, and the newest addition comes from one of the most highly sought after defensive players available.

Trey Moore, an edge rusher who played at UTSA before entering the Portal, announced that he has given the Longhorns a commitment. The 6-3, 235-pound Moore will arrive in Austin as a redshirt junior.

In his two years at UTSA, Moore was incredibly productive, recording 22 sacks and 35.5 tackles for loss in the last two seasons. He was named a freshman all-American in 2022 and was the American Athletic Conference defensive player of the year after logging 14 sacks last year.

Moore was pretty lightly recruited coming out of Smithson Valley in the 2021 class, but has been one of the hottest prospects in the Portal this year. Schools like Texas and Alabama were able to get him on campus for visits, and Ohio State was also a team in hot pursuit during Moore’s short time on the market.

Moore joins Matthew Golden (wide receiver) and Andrew Mukuba (wide receiver) as players who have committed to Texas out of the portal. All three players should be immediate contributors for Texas next season.