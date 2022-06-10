Texas is gearing up for a loaded weekend filled with elite underclassmen visitors. Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns are set to host a number of top talents from the 2024, 2025, and even 2026 recruiting classes on Saturday.

The star-studded visitor lists includes the likes of five-star quarterback Julian Sayin, elite wide receiver Micah Hudson, Rivals100 defensive back Jordon Johnson-Rubell, and 2026 quarterback Julian Lewis. Those are just a few of the prospects expected to be on the 40 Acres for the Longhorns’ first big recruiting weekend of the summer.

OB will be on-site for the weekend's festivities.

*****