Texas set to host 5-star QB Arch Manning for significant weekend visit
5-star New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman quarterback Arch Manning is set to visit Texas this weekend.
The No. 1 overall prospect in the 2023 Rivals100 will arrive in Austin on Thursday, giving him the opportunity to get familiar with the city while also spending extended time with the Longhorns’ coaching staff and players throughout the weekend.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news