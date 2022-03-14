Texas set to host Javien Toviano in the coming weeks

Defensive back Javien Toviano is one of the top prospects in the entire country, and fans and media are following his recruitment very closely as he works through more than 30 scholarship offers. Take, for instance, Sunday’s Under Armour Camp in Arlington. The scene around Toviano resembled a Super Bowl media day once the event ended, with about a dozen microphones stuck in Toviano’s face for a solid 20 minutes as he patiently answered questions from reporters from multiple markets.

The Rivals100 cornerback out of Arlington Martin will have a chance to see some of the programs that are on his radar in the coming days and weeks. He’ll be at Georgia towards the middle of this week and then will be in Austin to see Texas again on April 2. In the near future, he hopes to cut out some of the clutter and narrow his focus.

“I think narrowing it down is my next step,” Toviano said, noting that he’ll probably cut his list to 8. “Getting closer to the end of spring, that’s when I’ll put it out.”