Texas signee Dillon Mitchell wins Jordan Brand Classic MVP: GIF Highlights

After participating in prestigious event after prestigious event, including the McDonald's All-American Game and the GEICO Nationals, Dillon Mitchell saved his best performance for last. In the Jordan Brand Classic, where he led all scorers with 18 points, Dillon Mitchell showed what his game is all about against the top players in the country. Here are some of his highlights below.

Here, Mitchell shows off his offensive rebounding ability after the lob to Dereck Lively misses. He uses his length to attack the rim after the errant pass, tipping it to himself and laying it in. Though he is just 6'7, his reach and athletic prowess give him the ability to play with bigs down low, and make plays like the one here.



In the next clip, Mitchell's awareness offensively puts him in the right place at the right time. His man loses him defensively, and the pass from Jalen Hood-Schifino to Amari Bailey sets up a quick feed to Mitchell, who puts it down with authority. He stays around the rim once he sees the help defense attempt to swarm Bailey, and Bailey rewards him by setting him up for the easy bucket.





Again, Mitchell shows off his hops in the clip below, a dime from Amari Bailey, this time in transition. While the defense here is not good from Team Flight, it's still exciting to see a guy who can be a lob threat for Texas, an important aspect of offense that the Longhorns lacked last season. Mitchell can be a weapon in the break, as he effortlessly glides across the floor.



Here's an example of a fast break lead by Mitchell, in which he gets the ball off of the tip and takes it coast to coast, laying it in and drawing the foul for the and-one. He drives quickly using a solid handle to knife through Team Flight's defense, and splits the defenders at the free-throw line. Two points plus another pending for Mitchell and Team Air.



Another fast break, another slam home for Mitchell. Amari Bailey once again assists a Mitchell basket with the outlet pass to the future Longhorns star. Beating the defenders down court, he easily finishes. Basket for Team Air.



Below is a play that once again illustrates awareness and athleticism from Mitchell. It starts as a back-screen fake lob from Jalen Hood-Schifino to Dereck Lively, where Lively, in mid-air, passes it off to a leaping Dillon Mitchell, who finishes the play. Super impressive work from all three players on this set.

