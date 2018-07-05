College football recruiting is currently in a dead period. Evans said he may visit the Forty Acres when the restrictions lift in late July. As of now, he has no other planned visits.

“Texas, they stand high in my recruitment. I do plan on going back down there for a game in the fall,” Evans said. “With Texas, it’s just the culture. It’s a good school. It’s like family. They’re big on film and I like that.”

One school that has definitely prioritized the 2020 North Shore standout is the Texas Longhorns. Evans has been on the UT campus multiple times during his recruitment and he’s a player who has an open invitation to visit the Texas campus any time he wishes. It’s still early in the process for Evans, but Texas has made a strong early impression.

Five-star running back Zachary Evans is a top target for many schools. When you’re the best running back in your class and one of the nation’s top overall prospects, it comes with the territory.

Recently, the 6-0, 195-pound playmaker did attend a camp at Alabama and said he liked what he saw from the Crimson Tide.

“What stood out there was the way they were coaching,” Evans said. Coach (Burton) Burns, coach (Joe Pannunzio), they were just coaching me, helping me with my feet and stuff,” Evans said.

With 18 months to go (at the earliest) before Evans will sign a letter of intent, he’s taking things at a fairly slow pace. Evans’ plan is to narrow his focus during his upcoming junior season and trim his list to about 15 schools. He’ll then continue to whittle it down from there. The Longhorns should be in this race for the long haul.

“Texas will make it,” Evans said of his initial cut.

A dynamic athlete who can do a little bit of everything at the tailback position, Evans has built a solid relationship with Texas running backs coach Stan Drayton over the course of his recruitment. Evans’ talent is unquestioned, but Drayton has shown him some of the nuances of the running back position that could help Evans’ game as his career progresses.

“With them, it’s just that they’re big on formations. I’ve never really focused on that. That’s always been a struggle for me and that encourages me to want to know more about it,” Evans said. “He said you have to know where the free hitters are and things like that.”

A five-star prospect, Evans is the nation’s No. 1-ranked running back in the 2020 class. He’s the nation’s No. 6-ranked prospect overall.