Robinson, out of Orlando (FL) Jones, becomes the Longhorns’ 15th overall commitment and he’s the program’s 13th commitment since June 17.

It’s been a little more than one week since the Texas Longhorns’ last commitment, and with the recruiting run Texas has been on, some fans might have been getting a bit anxious. Defensive tackle D’antre Robinson is here to save the day, announcing moments ago that he had given Texas a verbal commitment.

Officially, Robinson had a top 10 of Texas, Alabama, Colorado, Florida, LSU, South Carolina, Ohio State, Georgia, Texas A&M and Maryland. He took summer official visits to Florida, Georgia and Texas and it was the Longhorns and Gators that were the biggest factors down the stretch.

In the spring, Robinson made his first visit to the Forty Acres and that trip really elevated Texas’s chances with the Rivals250 member.

“The vibe was very good. It felt like a family, really felt at home,” Robinson said of that first visit. “I’m not going to lie. Everybody treats you like you’re one of them. They take it seriously but also make sure you have some laughs.”

Bo Davis continued to work on Robinson after that visit, as did current Texas team members Payton Kirkland and CJ Baxter, who both know Robinson from their time in Florida. Texas making the move to the SEC was another factor that piqued Robinson’s interest.

“That appeals to me. It’s tougher competition. It’s an opportunity to play better players, get better coaching,” Robinson said. “They run the ball more (in the SEC), so that’s more tackles for me.”

At 6-5 and 290 pounds, Robinson ranks No. 197 on the Rivals250. He’s ranked as a four-star prospect by Rivals.com.

Robinson becomes Texas’s third defensive line commitment and the second defensive tackle pledge, joining Alex January.