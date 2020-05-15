News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-15 14:11:23 -0500') }} football Edit

Texas snags commitment from big outside receiver

Wide receiver Casey Cain committed to Texas on Friday afternoon.
Wide receiver Casey Cain committed to Texas on Friday afternoon.
Jason Suchomel • Orangebloods
Senior Editor
@OB_JasonS

It’s not often that you see a recruit commit to a program whose campus he’s never stepped foot on, but not much is normal in the world these days. On Friday, a few weeks after picking up an offer f...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}