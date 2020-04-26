Texas snags commitment from talented TE Landen King
Texas got off to such a hot start to the 2021 recruiting cycle last summer that there hasn’t been a huge need for the UT staff to push for commitments over the past few months. Because of that, it’s felt like an eternity for Longhorn fans since Texas added to its 2021 recruiting class.
That streak ended on Sunday night, when top tight end target Landen King gave the Longhorns a verbal commitment. The Atascocita standout announced his decision moments ago.
A three-star prospect, King visited Texas earlier this year and picked up a scholarship offer during that February visit. The Longhorns have always been high on his list ever since getting that offer, and the talented pass-catcher put an end to the suspense today.
“I love it, just Austin itself. And my sister goes to Texas. It’s just real nice,” King said shortly after picking up his Texas offer. “I mean, we're always out there. It's not that far of a drive. It’s right there, they have new coaches, and it’s just Texas.”
On April 10, King listed a top 10 of Arizona State, Oklahoma State, South Carolina, Penn State, Texas, Washington, Texas A&M, Alabama, Oregon and Georgia. All 10 schools had offered. Earlier this month, King told Orangebloods.com that his plan was to commit sometime this summer. With the world turned upside down due to the Coronavirus pandemic and so many unknowns in the recruiting game, King moved his timeline up and Texas was the benefactor.
“I talk to Texas every day and their message is that they will put me all over the field,” King said in early April.
A 6-5, 210-pounder, King is a pass-catching specialist at the tight end position. He caught 53 balls for 815 yards and 9 touchdowns last year, and put on a show earlier this spring at a Rivals Camp in Houston.
“King is largely a pass-catching tight end prospect that could be used either inside the slot, outside as a traditional wide receiver and is capable of also seeing action as a traditional in-line tight end,” said Rivals.com recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman. “However, his pass-catching skills are the strongest aspect of King’s game and his ability to block adds another potent layer to his game when setting the edge or assisting to clear out running paths.”
King becomes Texas’ first commitment in the 2021 class since September of last year. He’s the Longhorns’ seventh commitment overall in the class. King gives Texas another offensive weapon in the class to pair with quarterback Jalen Milroe, and he becomes the first big recruiting win for new tight ends coach Jay Boulware. Texas also has a commitment from “jumbo” athlete Juan Davis, who could also line up at tight end on occasion.