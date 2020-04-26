Texas got off to such a hot start to the 2021 recruiting cycle last summer that there hasn’t been a huge need for the UT staff to push for commitments over the past few months. Because of that, it’s felt like an eternity for Longhorn fans since Texas added to its 2021 recruiting class.

That streak ended on Sunday night, when top tight end target Landen King gave the Longhorns a verbal commitment. The Atascocita standout announced his decision moments ago.



A three-star prospect, King visited Texas earlier this year and picked up a scholarship offer during that February visit. The Longhorns have always been high on his list ever since getting that offer, and the talented pass-catcher put an end to the suspense today.



“I love it, just Austin itself. And my sister goes to Texas. It’s just real nice,” King said shortly after picking up his Texas offer. “I mean, we're always out there. It's not that far of a drive. It’s right there, they have new coaches, and it’s just Texas.”