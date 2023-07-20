“That’s my dog,” Watson said of Jackson. “He’s like a family guy. We have that family thing, a connection. We’re locked in.”

Jacorey Watson is one of the top players in the Lone Star State for the 2025 class, and the Texas coaching staff is already making him a priority. Included in those efforts is new wide receivers coach Chris Jackson, and Watson and Jackson have already built up a strong rapport.

The 5-10, 175-pound Watson visited Texas prior to the ongoing dead period and got to spend some time with Jackson analyzing his game. Jackson compared Watson to Christian Kirk, who Jackson coached last year while with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“Me and him, we chopped it up, went to his office one day. We went over my film, watched some NFL guys, how they developed,” Watson said. “We went over both of our films and how they’re both similar.”

Watson, who ranks No. 70 on the 2025 Rivals100, holds double-digit offers. He picked up an offer from Lincoln Riley and USC during a summer visit to see the Trojans.

“USC was a good visit. I’ve never been out there to Cali so it was a good experience, meeting the coaches, going over the playbook and seeing how they do things,” Watson said.

It’s still early, but Watson said there are a few schools that have his early attention. LSU, Texas, Houston, TCU and Oregon are among the schools high on his list. The Longhorns are in a terrific position at this point.

“They just stand out above everybody. They show the most love,” Watson said. “Every time I go there I feel like family.”

Watson is planning to visit LSU later this month. He’s the No. 10-ranked wide receiver prospect nationally.