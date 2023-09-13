“When I first got there, what stood out was just how the whole staff just cares for you and stuff, makes you feel at home,” Johnson said. “And just how the fans are. It’s just a different feeling when you’re in there.”

Recently, Johnson was in Austin to see the Longhorns’ season-opening win over Rice, and he said it was a good experience overall.

Wide receiver Kelshaun Johnson is an intriguing prospect in the 2025 recruiting cycle. Out of 3A Hitchcock, Johnson is one of the state’s more explosive athletes, with a wind-aided 10.49 100 meter time already to his credit as a sophomore. Johnson’s athleticism and speed have caught the eyes of football coaches, and programs like Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Oregon, Penn State and Tennessee are among the programs that have extended early scholarship offers.

On the visit, Johnson got a chance to meet Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and he and wide receivers coach Chris Jackson built on the bond they had already developed.

“I shook Sark’s hand, talked to coach Jackson. We were just chopping it up,” Johnson said. “We’ve been on the phone, so I was just asking him questions about their offense. I got to see it for myself. He was telling me if I come there, I would have a chance to show my potential and be able to play because a lot of those guys will be gone.”

With his speed and explosiveness, Johnson has drawn some early comparisons to current Longhorn receiver Xavier Worthy, and the 5-11, 160-pound Johnson says he sees some similarities in their games.

“I definitely can blow by defenders over the top with my speed. I feel like nobody can guard me so that’s what makes defenders so scared of me,” Johnson said.

At this early stage of his recruitment, Johnson lists schools like Texas, Penn State, Texas Tech, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, SMU and Kansas as programs that have his attention. The Longhorns made a strong enough impression on his recent visit that they’re sitting near the top of Johnson’s list.

“Texas is definitely like top three. I like how they really just can develop you on and off the field,” Johnson said.