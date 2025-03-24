Texas staying in touch with Rivals100 QB Malachi Zeigler

The Texas Longhorns already have their 2026 quarterback in the fold with a commitment from Dia Bell. Looking forward to the 2027 class, the UT staff is being extremely selective with quarterback offers, as is the norm for Steve Sarkisian and A.J. Milwee. So far in that cycle, Texas has offered only two QBs – Brady Edmunds, who committed to Ohio State in January, and uncommitted Peyton Houston.
The Texas staff continues to evaluate other prospects in the 2027 class and has been in communication with a small handful of prospects, including Rivals100 member Malachi Zeigler, who was one of the top performers at last weekend’s Elite 11 Regional in Austin.
* Zeigler started talking to Texas back in January after a UT staff member stopped by my school and saw him work out. Since then, he’s been in touch with Texas quarterbacks coach A.J. Milwee and Zeigler has been invited to the UT Elite Camp in June. He’s still working out whether or not he’ll be able to attend that event.
“He saw me throw and liked everything about me. We’ve had some conversations and he hooked me up with coach Milwee. It’s just a normal relationship,” Zeigler said of his talks with Texas.
* It’s still very early and Zeigler said he doesn’t have any favorites as new schools continue to enter the picture. Zeigler recently visited places like Oklahoma and Alabama, and trips to Michigan and Notre Dame are upcoming. An SEC school and a Big 12 program are currently being the most aggressive with their recruiting efforts.
“I stay in contact probably the most with Baylor and Mississippi State,” Zeigler said. “But after this spring we’ll visit a lot of places and then in the summer we’ll camp, and then just see where we’re at.”
* Out of Benton (LA), Zeigler holds offers from programs like Arkansas, Baylor, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State, SMU, TCU and Texas Tech. If the Longhorns eventually enter the race, Zeigler said he’d have a strong interest.
“I mean, it’s Texas. They would obviously be one of those schools that you look at heavily,” he said. “They have a history, especially recently, of developing guys. Arch Manning is a stud and everyone is expecting him to be good. Quinn Ewers is a stud, had a great college career.”
* With so many new schools showing interest this spring, Zeigler said he’s keeping an open mind to all the schools recruiting him. He’s a prospect that will likely continue to stack offers as more schools see him in action this spring and summer, and Zeigler is taking a slow, methodical approach to his recruitment at this early stage.
“I don’t necessarily favor a school or like one more than the other in terms of just researching,” Zeigler said.
* A four-star prospect, the 6-3, 197-pound Zeigler was one of the top overall performers at last weekend’s Elite 11 event. He tied with Peyton Houston atop the accuracy challenge for underclassmen and displayed a strong and accurate arm throughout the competition. Zeigler ranks No. 45 on the 2027 Rivals100.