Texas staying in touch with Rivals100 QB Malachi Zeigler

The Texas Longhorns already have their 2026 quarterback in the fold with a commitment from Dia Bell. Looking forward to the 2027 class, the UT staff is being extremely selective with quarterback offers, as is the norm for Steve Sarkisian and A.J. Milwee. So far in that cycle, Texas has offered only two QBs – Brady Edmunds, who committed to Ohio State in January, and uncommitted Peyton Houston.

The Texas staff continues to evaluate other prospects in the 2027 class and has been in communication with a small handful of prospects, including Rivals100 member Malachi Zeigler, who was one of the top performers at last weekend’s Elite 11 Regional in Austin.

* Zeigler started talking to Texas back in January after a UT staff member stopped by my school and saw him work out. Since then, he’s been in touch with Texas quarterbacks coach A.J. Milwee and Zeigler has been invited to the UT Elite Camp in June. He’s still working out whether or not he’ll be able to attend that event.

“He saw me throw and liked everything about me. We’ve had some conversations and he hooked me up with coach Milwee. It’s just a normal relationship,” Zeigler said of his talks with Texas.