Class of 2020 running back Jase McClellan committed to the Oklahoma Sooners in July of last year, meaning it will be well over two full years between the time he made his verbal commitment and the time he signs his letter of intent. That long window between committing and signing has McClellan keeping an open mind, and the Texas Longhorns are one of the programs he continues to evaluate. In fact, McClellan was in Austin in April to watch the Longhorns’ Orange-White game.

“They didn’t get their running backs a lot of action, but when they did I was very impressed with the way the running backs hit the hole. I liked to see the whole team play,” McClellan said. “It was good the way the quarterbacks threw the ball around and the wide receivers caught it and made some good plays. They were looking good.”

The standout prospect from Aledo remains committed to the Sooners, but said schools like Texas, Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia and LSU are showing significant interest. The Longhorns are a program McClellan continues to monitor closely despite his early pledge.

“Texas is one of my top schools. I’m still looking at other schools but right now I’m still committed to Oklahoma,” McClellan said.