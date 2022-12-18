Texas Takeover: Longhorns dominate state title weekend
It was a loaded weekend of football in the Lone Star State, as it was UIL State Championship Week. The Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex took the crown in the largest classifications, with Duncanville, DeSoto, South Oak Cliff and Aledo all winning on Friday night and into Saturday.
Texas commitments showed up and showed out on the biggest stage. Five Longhorns pledges entered the weekend seeking a state title. All five left the weekend with a ring.
Malik Muhammad and Billy Walton kicked things off when South Oak Cliff completed their back-to-back quest on Friday night. Muhammad had a monumental pick-six that ballooned the SOC lead in the second half, while Walton wreaked havoc for the Golden Bears from his defensive end position.
2024 defensive back pledge Jaden Allen kept the ball rolling on Saturday. Aledo dominated College Station in impressive fashion, taking the 5A DI crown by a score of 52-14. It is the second title of Allen’s high school career, as he also won a ring with his older brother, Texas defensive back Bryan Allen Jr.
DeSoto had the stage in the middle game. Johntay Cook showed off his playmaking ability with a catch-and-run touchdown to get things going for the Eagles. He finished with three catches for 103 yards and a score. Tre Wisner accounted for 200+ yards of offense and scored two receiving touchdowns, displaying his game-breaking talent out of the slot.
There was a whole lot of winning by future Longhorns inside AT&T Stadium. The five made plays when it mattered and helped their team win a ring. Four of them are set to sign with the Longhorns on Wednesday, while Allen has an opportunity to win another championship next season.
“We are going to win big in Austin,” Walton told Orangebloods. “We mean business.”