It was a loaded weekend of football in the Lone Star State, as it was UIL State Championship Week. The Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex took the crown in the largest classifications, with Duncanville, DeSoto, South Oak Cliff and Aledo all winning on Friday night and into Saturday.

Texas commitments showed up and showed out on the biggest stage. Five Longhorns pledges entered the weekend seeking a state title. All five left the weekend with a ring.

Malik Muhammad and Billy Walton kicked things off when South Oak Cliff completed their back-to-back quest on Friday night. Muhammad had a monumental pick-six that ballooned the SOC lead in the second half, while Walton wreaked havoc for the Golden Bears from his defensive end position.