Texas takes on Purdue in a round-of-32 matchup (7:40pm, TNT)

After a huge win for Texas on Friday afternoon, the Longhorns have to turn around and play one of the best teams in the country in Purdue, who spent some time ranked number one this season.

Purdue's star is Jaden Ivey, who is the best player Texas will have seen all season. Frankly, he might be the best player they see all year, even if they do advance. He's a highly athletic shooting guard who is a bonafide top-five pick. He runs downhill on the PNR and attacks the basket with ferocity. He has a lightning-quick first step and easily blows by slower defenders, throwing down highlight-reel dunks on the fast break.

He's a decent passer as well – though his assist to turnover ratio isn't great, this is because he tries to make flashy passes sometimes that lead to turnovers. But when he does find his target, it's generally in impressive fashion, and ends up on SportsCenter.

Purdue has one of the best offenses in the nation, with high-flying, exciting play that averages nearly 80 points per game. They have three rotation players who shoot 40% from three (Mason Gillis at 43.3%, Eric Hunter Jr. at 47.1%, Isaiah Thompson at 41.7%), and Sasha Stefanovic shoots 38.5%. Jaden Ivey shoots 36.1%.

The biggest problem for Texas, however, might not be the three-point line, as they generally defend the perimeter well. The question is, what are they going to do to guard Zach Edey, who is 7'4 and averages 14.6 points and 7.8 rebounds on 65% from the field. It's going to take a double team from Texas in order to stop him, as in, doubling him every time he gets the ball in the paint.

You would think Texas doesn't want to do is try to run in transition with the Boilermakers, as they love to get up and down the floor with Jaden Ivey. However, there is an advantage in trying this when Edey is on the floor, as he is slow, and could lose his man in the fast break.

Trevion Williams is another key piece for the Boilermakers, a 6'10 big man who is also a great passer, averaging 3.2 assists per game. They like to run the offense through him sometimes in the post, which makes it difficult to gameplay, especially if he's on the floor with Edey and Texas has to double him. This give Williams an opportunity to initiate offense and find a cutting Ivey or Stefanovic out beyond the three-point line.



Purdue has so many options when attacking a defense. They are statistically third in the country in offensive efficiency, behind Gonzaga and South Dakota State.

So what is Purdue's weakness?

Defense.

Purdue is 171st in the nation in defensive efficiency, and basically need to score at least 70 to win any game they're in. It starts with Edey defensively – he lacks quick feet or quick reaction time, which is why as a 7'4 center he averages just 1.3 blocks per game. Walker Kessler he is not. If Texas wants to win today, they're going to have to attack him and draw fouls. Getting to the line in this one will be key because they will have a drought at some point, as they have in nearly every game this season.

Don't expect a repeat of hot shooting, at least as hot as last game, in this one. They have been too inconsistent to rely on the three-point shot. 10/19 was a near anomaly considering their three-point shooting this year.

Prediction:

Purdue 70, Texas 65

Purdue -3.5

Purdue ML

O/U: over 134