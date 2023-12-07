Texas tight end commitment Jordan Washington chose the Longhorns over Alabama and Texas A&M back on July 4. Since that date, Washington has never looked back and his entire focus has been on his high school season with Langham Creek, in addition to his future at Texas. The future looks bright with the Longhorns advancing to the College Football Playoff and Washington is excited to head to Austin in January to join the fun.

Washington learned of the news of UT’s playoff selection while in church on Sunday, and had to temper his enthusiasm … for a bit.

“I was in church. I whispered to my mom and dad and told them,” Washington said. “As I got out of church, the 2024 group chat was all blowing up. We were all excited, all hyped.

“I’m glad I’m enrolling early so I can experience some of the excitement, be able to be with the team and practice with them. Having coach (Jeff) Banks and coach Sark text me, saying it’s time to shine when I get up there, that’s the exciting part.”

Washington is thrilled to be joining a championship-caliber program, but said he’s also excited to be a part of a freshman class that will help Texas transition to the SEC.

“I kind of took that into consideration (on Saturday) night. We’ll be the first team to be a part of the SEC. The 2024 group, it’s the first group to be in the SEC. It’s going to mean a lot,” Washington said. “I’m not going to take it like I can’t deal with the pressure. I’m going to go in with the team mindset like we can do this. We’re going to go into next season already steamrolling. We’re already Big 12 champs, now we’ll go into the SEC and are going to be feared.”

Looking back at his decision, Washington said he’s still thrilled that he chose Texas and things have worked out eve better than he expected.

“I’m glad this was the school I’ve chosen. Out of all the other schools, I think this was the smartest choice for me. It ended up being the smartest choice. We’re the number three team (in the CFP), I’m enrolling early. This was the best option for me,” Washington said. “It’s kind of just a realization. I didn’t see myself ever doing something like this, it was just a belief – I kept believing and it happened. Now to be put in this position, I’ve got to go make my dreams a reality.”