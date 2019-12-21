With an opportunity to show it learned from its loss to Georgetown and improve to 10-1 with another true road win, Texas (9-2) failed to show up at Providence (7-6). To paraphrase legend Augie Garrido after his team struggled in a series at San Diego, if this game was a street fight, the Longhorns would all be dead. After getting absolutely whipped 70-48, the Longhorns probably wish they just were beaten up during a 12-round boxing match.



