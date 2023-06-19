“This visit, it was more thorough. Everything they showed, they answered every question before I even asked it,” Hills said. “They talked about the program, things around campus. Hanging around with the players, I saw everything they do on a daily basis. It was really interesting. The city, it’s different. It’s a bigger city, but they don’t have any other sports, so all the attention is on them. They have all the fans backing them.”

Defensive lineman Melvin Hills has completed his round of visits, and the Lafayette Christian Academy standout will now start working towards a decision. Hills, who was in Austin last weekend for a Texas official visit, also took an official visit to Ole Miss earlier in June. He took an unofficial visit to Auburn and those three things are battling it out for his commitment, although Texas or Ole Miss will most likely win out.

The plan is for Hills to announce his commitment on July 15, but he said he may move that date up to July 12 (his mother’s birthday). Right now, he said he’s not leaning in any one direction and he knows he’ll have a tough decision to make.

“I couldn’t really tell to be honest,” Hills said of a potential leader. “It’s a close battle. It’s going to come down to a fine line.”

The 6-3, 277-pound Hills is a versatile defender along the defensive line, and Texas defensive line coach Bo Davis has stressed to him that he’d be able to line up in multiple spots should Hills pick Texas. That point was emphasized again on the official visit.

“They see the potential in me with my size and athletic ability,” Hills said. “They see that I can play the whole d-line. They said they can utilize me in a lot of different ways.”

Hills was part of a large group of official visitors for the Longhorns over the weekend. Texas will host several more prospects this weekend. Hills said he wouldn’t be surprised to see several of the recruits he hung out with wind up committing to Texas.

“They made a good impression on a lot of us,” he said.