Texas visit gets high marks from new OL offer Colin Cubberly

In the end, the trip was well worth it, with Cubberly earning a scholarship offer from Texas before leaving campus.

The Texas staff hosted a large number of top underclassmen targets for an Elite Camp on Saturday, with players making it in from as far away as California and Florida. It’s likely that no player traveled as far as did 2024 offensive lineman Colin Cubberly , who came all the way from New York to get a look at the UT program and work out with OL coach Kyle Flood.

The 6-6, 300-pound Cubberly had met Flood previously and has a bit of a connection to the Texas assistant since Flood coached Cubberly’s offensive coordinator. Getting a chance to work out for Flood at the camp was a big reason Cubberly made the trip in from New York.

“It was a great camp and it was great to be around a bunch of players and all the coaches, and talk to all the coaches. It was just an awesome day,” Cubberly said. “It was great to be taught by (Flood). I mean, he's a great coach. He’s coached a lot of places and produced a lot of great guys. So it’s awesome to just get any feedback from him.”

Out of Lagrangeville (NY) Arlington, Cubberly currently holds nine scholarship offers. At this point of the recruiting process, he’s keeping an open mind to all the programs that are showing interest.

“I’m really trying to see everything and get a feel of all the schools and all the campuses, talk to a bunch of coaches and stuff,” Cubberly said. “So right now I'm just keeping it all open.”

Cubberly said he’s trying to plan out a couple other college campus visits for this summer, but doesn’t have anything locked in just yet. He does want to return to Texas in the fall to take in a Longhorns home game. It’s still early, but after last weekend’s visit, Cubberly said there’s a lot to like about the UT program overall.

“Coach Flood is a great coach. That's a big reason why I came. Obviously it’s a great school academically and the football history is just amazing here,” Cubberly said.