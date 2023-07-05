“Texas is a cool place. I can see myself there,” Pickett said. “The coaching staff is cool. I’ll still be going back over the years, see how they do.”

Safety DJ Pickett is one of the country’s top prospects in the 2025 recruiting class, and pretty much every college program is recruiting the five-star safety. The Texas Longhorns are one such school, and Pickett took an unofficial visit to Texas in the spring. That trip made a strong enough impression that Pickett is hoping it won’t be his last trip to the Forty Acres.

The Zephyrhills (FL) product spent time talking to Texas safeties coach Blake Gideon during his UT visit. Gideon, a former Texas safety himself, was very relatable for Pickett.

“He’s a cool guy. He’s young. He knows what it takes to be a Longhorn because he played there,” Pickett said. “He told me that he played there. He told me he had a good time there, how it is in Austin. He told me in the NFL, you’re going to be in a big city, so why not get used to it.”

It’s still very early in the process for Pickett, but he did say a handful of schools have grabbed his attention at this early stage.

“I’d say Oregon, Michigan, Georgia, Florida and Texas,” Pickett said.

The 6-4, 170-pound Pickett said he’d like to have a commitment made either going into his senior year, or midway through his senior season. Location won’t be a factor, he said. One element that will play a part in his eventual decision is having the opportunity to play on both sides of the ball.

“I want to play offense and defense in college and that’s what Oregon is letting me do. Florida is kind of in talks with that,” Pickett said. “That will play a big factor.”

Ranked No. 10 on the Rivals100, Pickett is the nation’s top-ranked safety in his class. His size and versatility make him an intriguing prospect, traits that have helped him collect more than 40 scholarship offers.

“I think I do well because I can play both sides of the ball. Not many people can do that at a high level,” Pickett said. “What I can work on is probably being a better route runner and just my man technique at DB and being a better DB overall.”