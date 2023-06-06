Texas visit leaves big impression on rising LB Elijah Barnes
There aren’t too many defensive prospects in the state of Texas that have seen their recruiting stock pick up as much as Dallas Skyline linebacker Elijah Barnes has. He has emerged as a hot commodity on the trail, adding offers from the likes of Texas, Alabama, LSU, and Ohio State.
Texas hosted the rising prospect for a visit to kick things off in the month of June. He was one of several key targets on the Longhorns’ campus for the Elite Camp. Barnes did not workout, but he enjoyed being down on the 40 Acres for the day.
“It was great,” Barnes told Orangebloods about his first visit down to the Texas campus. “Good environment, good coaches, and good people all around. It was a lot of high energy when I was at the camp.”
Barnes earned district newcomer of the year honors after a breakout sophomore campaign in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. His offer sheet has exploded in the months since with coaches in pursuit.
He enjoyed getting to meet Longhorns linebackers coach Jeff Choate during his trip to Austin on Saturday. The two hit it off, and the talented defender had the opportunity to see Choate’s coaching style during the camp.
“I got to meet coach Choate, the linebacker coach. He's really cool,” said Barnes. “He was coaching them up, and I was just paying attention to what he was teaching them. I took it all in. When I play on Friday nights, I’m going to try some of the moves (that he coached).”
Although still relatively early in his recruitment, Barnes is already envisioning his potential role in the Texas defense. The Longhorns are pitching the versatile backer on playing a bit of everything in the front seven, from rushing off the edge to playing more of a traditional linebacker position.
“I think I fit in great. I can move around and play d-end, outside linebacker, and middle,” Barnes said. “I can move around and play those spots. I’m versatile.”
Barnes is in no rush to name any favorites before his junior season, but he did note that the Longhorns made a big impression on him. Florida State and Notre Dame are also among the programs in early contention.
“The stadium is so big. I was just imagining how many people will be in there if I do go here,” said Barnes. “How many will be in there. All the screaming and yelling. I was just thinking of all of that.”