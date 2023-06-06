There aren’t too many defensive prospects in the state of Texas that have seen their recruiting stock pick up as much as Dallas Skyline linebacker Elijah Barnes has. He has emerged as a hot commodity on the trail, adding offers from the likes of Texas, Alabama, LSU, and Ohio State.

Texas hosted the rising prospect for a visit to kick things off in the month of June. He was one of several key targets on the Longhorns’ campus for the Elite Camp. Barnes did not workout, but he enjoyed being down on the 40 Acres for the day.

“It was great,” Barnes told Orangebloods about his first visit down to the Texas campus. “Good environment, good coaches, and good people all around. It was a lot of high energy when I was at the camp.”

Barnes earned district newcomer of the year honors after a breakout sophomore campaign in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. His offer sheet has exploded in the months since with coaches in pursuit.

He enjoyed getting to meet Longhorns linebackers coach Jeff Choate during his trip to Austin on Saturday. The two hit it off, and the talented defender had the opportunity to see Choate’s coaching style during the camp.