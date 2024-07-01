Throughout the month of June, there were twists and turns in Orogbo's recruitment with a handful of schools in contention. But as the final days of the month went on, it was the Longhorns that grabbed the momentum, leading to his July 1 commitment.

The Texas Longhorns have gone into Houston to grab a lengthy four-star defender.

Orogbo, 6-foot-5, 230-pounds, holds over 30 offers in his recruitment. Down the stretch, there were five official visits, but it was really three programs that were in the race as he looked to make his decision. Texas, Texas Tech, and Oklahoma each hosted Orogbo for official visits in June and each held their own buzz at various points.

The Longhorns pulled ahead during June and were able to hold onto the momentum.

"I like the atmosphere, connections, and the academic part," Orogbo said of what drove his decision. "They have a good football program, nutritional brand, had a winning season, going to the SEC, and they develop more guys for the league."

A lot of the pulls for Texas were things Orogbo could see from the outside looking in. It was the more personal aspects that sold Orogbo fully.

"I got a chance to visit and what gave them a push was the relationship I had with coach (Jeff) Banks, coach (Steve) Sarkisian, coach PK (Pete Kwiatowski)."

Orogbo, a long and twitchy pass rusher, also has a good model ahead of him of what his style will be in the Texas defense.

"It'll probably be how they're going to use Colin Simmons and I'll probably be playing some special teams too."