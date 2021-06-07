Texas within striking distance for DT Bishop Thomas after weekend visit

“Nobody really has the edge,” Thomas said. “It’s the media making it look like that. I think it’s because I’ve been there twice.”

A four-star prospect out of Orlando (FL) Bishop Moore, Thomas is a player that many have believed is a strong Florida State lean, but the 6-2, 280-pounder said those estimations are misguided.

The Texas Longhorns hosted a mix of in-state and out-of-state prospects on official visits last weekend, the first available weekend following a 15-month dead period. One of the more intriguing players to make his way in was defensive tackle Bishop Thomas .

Thomas did visit FSU last week on the first day the dead period ended and he’ll return to Tallahassee later this month for an official visit, so the Seminoles certainly cannot be taken lightly. That being said, he said his trip to Texas definitely moved the needle.

“It was fun. I liked it a lot. My highlight was the business building, learning new things about that,” said Thomas, who hopes to study business in college. “The players were really cool guys, chill guys. Really chill guys.”

Thomas was hosted by Texas defensive tackle Keondre Coburn on his visit. His next visit will be to Tennessee and a trip to USC is a possibility as well. He hopes to have a commitment made in June. At this point, Thomas doesn’t have an actual list of favorites, but he said the Longhorns are a realistic option after last weekend’s visit.

“It was nice. Where they stand right now, they’re really high,” Thomas said.

While Florida State may or may not have held the edge coming into the Texas visit, one thing's for certain ... the Longhorns definitely helped their cause.

“Very. It’s more of like a 50/50 right now,” Thomas said.