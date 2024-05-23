“The coaches, coach Choice, coach Joseph the DB coach, they’ve been on me, recruiting me hard, showing me that they love me,” Williams said. “They said they wanted to get me on campus, showed me much love ever since I committed. I figured I’d give them a shot.”

One such target is Devin Williams , out of Buford (GA). Though he’s committed to Auburn, Williams has an official visit set up for Texas for the weekend of June 14. The Texas coaches, led by Tashard Choice and Terry Joseph, have been recruiting Williams for several months and the Rivals250 member is ready to give the Longhorns an in-person look next month.

The Texas Longhorns are looking for their first defensive back commitment of the 2025 recruiting cycle and while the majority of the coaching staff’s focus is on in-state players, there are a small handful of out-of-state targets that are squarely on the Longhorns’ radar as well.

The 5-11, 168-pound Williams committed to Auburn back in February and remains happy with that decision. Auburn and Texas are the only two programs slated to get official visits.

“Auburn’s not far from home. It’s a great place, great coaches. Coach (Wesley McGriff), the corners coach, I loved him,” Williams said of his decision to commit to Auburn. “I felt we had a pretty strong connection. I got to talk to coach (Hugh) Freeze. He’s building a culture there. He doesn’t try to go too much into the transfer portal. There’s an early opportunity to get on the field.”

Williams sports a lengthy offer list that includes the likes of Alabama, Florida State, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Texas A&M. He’s taken numerous unofficial visits to places like Auburn, Alabama, Notre Dame, Michigan, Tennessee and Florida State.

As for what it would take for Texas to put itself in a position for a possible flip of his commitment, Williams said he’ll have a better idea when he makes his first visit to Austin next month.

“I’ve never been to Texas before. I would have to see what the college campus is like. I’ve heard it was amazing, heard the facilities are amazing,” Williams said. “They have to show me they really want me. Coach Joseph showing me a lot of love. They’ve been really consistent with me.”

Ranked as a four-star prospect by Rivals.com, Williams checks in at No. 199 on the Rivals250. He’s the nation’s No. 15-ranked cornerback prospect.

“Definitely (college coaches) point out my speed,” Williams said of his strengths as a player. “People say I’m not the biggest corner, but I feel like my speed helps me break away. They’ve said my speed, my change of direction is amazing. They like my technique, say they can help me with that in college. They’ve said they like my ball skills too.”