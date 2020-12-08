Orangebloods - The 3-2-1: Commitment updates; Can Texas build recruiting momentum in 2022?

THREE THINGS WE LEARNED

1. JD Coffey will sign next week and enroll in January

Safety JD Coffey added his name to the Texas commitment list nearly five months ago. Ever since giving the Longhorns a pledge, the usually talkative Coffey has been pretty quiet. Some of that has been him staying focused on his senior season, some of it was that there just wasn’t a ton to say from a recruiting perspective.

With the early signing period set to arrive in a little more than one week, we were able to catch up with the Kennedale standout, and he said his focus right now is simply on putting pen to paper next Wednesday and signing with Texas before enrolling at UT in January.

“I’m ready. It’s a bittersweet moment, but I’m ready,” Coffey said. “It’s a great feeling. I’ve been committed for a while now. Ever since I committed, I’ve been looking forward to this. It’s a great feeling to be signing and closing everything up.”

A Rivals250 member, Coffey said a handful of schools do check in with him from time to time. He’s appreciative of their interest, but said he remains focused on signing with Texas.

“It’s a couple schools hitting me up, but I’m not too worried about those,” Coffey said.

The 6-1, 180-pound Coffey stays in close contact with Chris Ash and Tom Herman and said the same reasons that led him to commit to Texas back in June still having him feeling good about his decision to be a Longhorn.

“I can go on and on, but really the main things, it’s close to home, I love the coaches, the city of Austin is amazing,” Coffey said. “I feel like I can go in and shake things up. I just feel like it was the best thing for me.”

Recently, Coffey put the finishing touches on a stellar high school campaign that saw him finish with 313 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 19 interceptions, 25 passes broken up and 10 touchdowns. He’ll report to Austin in mid-January, and said the realization of how close that date is has started to sink in.

“It’s hitting me. It’s hitting me every single day. I’m just trying to get ready for it,” Coffey said. “I’m more excited than nervous. It’s a whole new environment, news coaches, but everything is good.”

Coffey and Kennedale turned in an impressive undefeated 2020 season before getting knocked off in the second round of the playoffs. Not the ending Coffey was hoping for, but he said he’s grateful that he even got to play his senior season when COVID had cast so much doubt back in the summer. He feels he made individual improvements that will carry over with him when he gets to Texas.

“I think what changed a lot from this year to other years is my speed,” Coffey said. “I really worked on that this summer, so it helped. I worked with coach Flight (Christian White) and with our track coach on it.”

2. There are ways for Texas’ recruiting to get a shot in the arm, but it won’t be easy

Texas is a little more than one week away from signing most (maybe even all?) of its 19 commitments in the 2021 class. There’s still work to be done to fill out this group and while it’s not going to be a class that lives up to the standards you’d expect at a program like Texas, it is a group that has some talent, with a guy like Ja’Tavion Sanders leading the way.

If we’re trying to project one year ahead, for the class of 2022, it’s hard to say with much certainty that the Longhorns will suddenly be able to muster an abundance of recruiting momentum. Texas isn’t off to the best of starts with more decommitments in that class (2) than current commitments (1), but I’m going to put on my optimistic hat and try to come up with ways where Texas could bounce back to land a top class in 2022 if the current coaching staff is brought back.

--- Find more out-of-state talent: We’ve seen before, as recently as 2019 ...

