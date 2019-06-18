THREE THINGS WE LEARNED

1. The official visit for Hudson Card was a success from top to bottom

Quarterback Hudson Card has been committed to Texas for more than a year. The Lake Travis standout is the top-ranked quarterback in the state of Texas. He’s the second-ranked dual-threat quarterback in the entire country. He’s a dynamic playmaker with his arm or with his legs, he’s been rock-solid with his UT commitment ever since he announced it on May 25, 2018, and Card is a fan favorite despite keeping a relatively low profile and not thrusting himself into the media spotlight. Card has been an active recruiter for the Longhorns behind the scenes (as have his parents). Card took his official visit to Texas last weekend and we caught up with his father, Doug Card, to get his perspective on the trip why the family is so enamored with the Longhorn program.



On the visit overall:



“We had a great time. The coaching staff, everybody involved was just super hospitable. We had some great dinners. Our first night we did a lake cruise on Lake Austin, which I think from an official visit standpoint they haven’t done before. It was a cool venue to show everybody, not just campus but some of the stuff Austin has to offer. We went basically to the 360 bridge, had dinner, turned around. It was a nice night.



“And then after that we went back to a hospitality deal at the hotel. The next day, we had breakfast, then went on campus and had a good talk with coach (Tom) Herman. Hudson is going to be a business major so Hudson went over to the business school and the assistant dean gave us a tour of the business school, just had a question and answer deal with him. That was really nice. They did a photo deal where everyone gets together. From there, we went back to the hotel, had lunch, had some pool and downtime. We went to dinner that night and then went to coach Herman’s (Sunday) morning for brunch, Father’s Day brunch, they did a really nice job and he has a beautiful home obviously. There were four guys on officials – Jase, Prince, Lathan, Hud – they all got along. The boys hung out with the guys on the team at night. It sounds like they had a good time.”



On the boat tour:



“I think what happens, a lot of times, when you land at the airport and go straight to campus, it’s pretty flat and nothing spectacular. Once you get west, it shows them another part of Austin that’s pretty cool, opens their eyes a little bit.”



On the role of the McCombs School of Business in Hudson’s decision:



“That was a big driver of the whole thing, the McCombs School of Business. That being a top-10 business school in the country. That was definitely one of the reasons why he moved that way. When you take a look at everything, UT is obviously a great school. But then, on top of that, if you’re going to be a business major and you go to the McCombs school – now, he of course has to make the grades to get in.”



On how this visit was different than the other times they’ve been around the campus/program:



“We have been around the campus quite a bit. But I think when you’re there for two days, constantly together, I think you get to a deeper level. Even though we’ve been around there, there’s always things we’ve wanted to kind of confirm and justify. Then the school side of it, it was good to go to the business side of it and see that.



“You just get a deeper relationship with a lot of the coaches. We knew Beck since he’s our primary guy and Herman. It was cool to get to know coach Washington, Naivar, coach Meekins. We knew them all, but you get to know them on a better level, have fun and laugh. It’s not all business, it’s a social atmosphere and not all football. It’s everything, it’s life. You talk about things other than football, whereas a lot of times when you get on campus it’s more football than anything else. It’s good to meet their families, their wives, their kids and all that kind of stuff too. You get a different perspective of it.”



On what it is as a parent that gives him comfort in the idea of handing his son off to the UT coaches:



“I think more than anything, I think it’s that they’re real. They care about the kids. And they’re pretty upfront. That first semester, he’s going to be homesick, there’s going to be an adjustment – just being real about their expectations of what he’s going to be faced with, the expectations of college football. And knowing that these guys, truly like Hudson and care about what’s going to happen with his future. And again, they want us to be aware of it, and not just be blindsided by it. That’s the main thing.”



On him, his wife and Hudson being active recruiters on UT’s behalf:



“Well, I think because we’re local, and we have access and live close to Lake Travis and have a boat – it’s like we talked about earlier, some of these kids who just go to campus don’t see that. So if there’s an opportunity that we can kind of help, and Hud can form a relationship with some of these kids and benefit the whole thing, and again get to know the kids and then get to show them a little bit more of Austin. Austin has a ton to offer and it’s tough to see it in two days. We’re just game to kind of promote and help.



“Obviously our kid is going there so we want big linemen, good receivers and running backs. Our goal is to try to surround him with the best kids and hopefully get back in that national championship picture. It takes people, it takes kids. It takes good kids. It’s all about recruiting. You have to have the horses.”



On what’s next for Hudson this summer:



“He has the Elite 11 deal and there’s another event he might go to. He might hit another one, then kind of just doing his workouts here. He has a quarterback trainer that he works with in town. So just some individual workouts and things.



2. Hudson Card welcomes the addition of Ja’Quinden Jackson to the UT commitment list



There was never really any doubt that Card would remain completely solid with his commitment to Texas, even if UT did take a second quarterback prospect in the 2020 class. Card is talented, he’s confident, he’s been a longtime commitment and he understands that he’s going to have to work if he’s going to attend a school that is going to compete for championships.



When QB/ATH Ja’Quinden Jackson committed to Texas earlier this month, Card was one of the first to congratulate him on Twitter. Yet there have still been some fans who have openly asked if Jackson’s commitment would impact Card’s decision. I asked Doug Card a question I pretty much already knew the answer to and as expected, he said Jackson’s commitment has no bearing on Hudson’s pledge.



“Hudson is still locked in. Competition is everywhere. You control what you control, and that’s what you can do best on the field. Hudson wants the best UT team possible.



“Obviously (Jackson) is a freak athlete, so you want him on your football team. He’s a multi-faceted kid. He can play quarterback but he can also play other positions. The jury is still out on all of that, for everybody. (Hudson) is fully aware that (Jackson) wants to get a shot at quarterback. If you’re going to play at a Power 5 school and you don’t think you’re going to get any competition, you’re fooling yourself.



“And if you look at both of those players, and this is my opinion, they both bring things. They’re different but they’re the same, so it’s kind of weird. (Jackson) is a power runner. They’re both dual-threat guys, but their game is a little different. From Texas’ perspective, it’s awesome. You have two pretty damn good quarterbacks.”



3. Texas is in a good position early with RB L.J. Johnson Jr.



The Longhorns offered 2021 running back L.J. Johnson Jr. last week and on Monday, Johnson took an unofficial visit to Texas. The Cypress Fairbanks product said it was a good visit overall.



“It went great. I really enjoyed it. I set it up after the offered me. They said they want to get me up there, so set up it,” Johnson said. “I got there and they showed me around the weight room, the facilities. We went around, looked at campus, dorms, talked to my position coach, went through some stuff. I talked to coach Herman too.



“They were just really telling me what UT offers. If I came there, how my role would be in the offense. Really just getting to know them was probably the main thing. Getting to know the coach was the main thing.”



As far as his role, Johnson said it would pretty similar to what he does in high school. He spent time breaking down his game with UT running backs coach Stan Drayton and said he picked up some tips he can implement in his game.



“They were telling me pretty much how I run right now, a power scheme, but it would be run out of different formation looks,” Johnson said. “Coach (Drayton) was telling me to how to read the defense, avoid certain hits, things like that.”



At this early stage of the recruiting process, Johnson said he does not have an official list of favorites since he’s only taken a few visits (UT, Michigan, Texas A&M for a camp). When he does dive into the recruiting process, the Longhorns will be a factor.



“Texas definitely made a big impression,” Johnson said. “After (Monday) - I really did enjoy it - they’ll be one of my top schools.”



Johnson doesn’t plan to make a decision until sometime during his senior year. He’s planning to take an unofficial visit to Alabama on Saturday.

