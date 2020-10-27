Orangebloods - The 3-2-1: Juan Davis update; OL Erick Cade update; season predictions

THREE THINGS WE LEARNED

1. Texas A&M continues to try with Juan Davis, but he’s not interested

It feels like it was forever ago when Everman tight end Juan Davis gave Texas a commitment following a UT summer camp back in July of 2019. At the time of his pledge, Davis was a bit of an under-the-radar prospect without many offers. Fifteen months later, he’s still somewhat under the radar and while he doesn’t have the most lengthy list of scholarship offers, Davis did pick up invitations from programs like Baylor and Texas A&M after he committed to Texas.

Through all the interest from other schools and some coaching shake-up on the Texas staff, Davis has stayed solid with his Texas commitment. In talking to him this week, he said nothing has changed.

“I’m 1,000 percent. I’m with Texas,” Davis said.

Most schools have seen the writing on the wall and have officially backed off in their efforts to get Davis to flip. Just one – Texas A&M - continues to push.

“Texas A&M tries, but I don’t really buy into it,” Davis said.

Davis has done a little bit of everything for his Everman team during his high school career ...

