Orangebloods - The 3-2-1: Keithron Lee, Tavorus Jones updates; 2022 recruiting thoughts

THREE THINGS WE LEARNED

1. Texas’ offer to Keithron Lee has Lee’s attention

Wide receiver Keithron Lee picked up a Texas offer a little less than two weeks ago and after taking some time to step away from the media spotlight and catch his breath, we were able to connect with Lee this week to get his thoughts.

Classified by Rivals.com as an athlete out of Bryan Rudder, Lee is being recruited by Texas (and the other schools that have offered) as a wide receiver. The 5-10, 170-pounder has seen interest from other schools pick up of late, with programs like Texas, Arizona State, Ole Miss, Texas Tech, Baylor, Washington and Tennessee getting in the mix in recent weeks. The Texas offer came in on November 11.

“I was on FaceTime with coach (Tom) Herman. He said they liked my play, liked what I could do at the slot position,” Lee said. “He just thought the Longhorns could be a great option for me.”

This one’s still in the beginning stages and Lee is planning to take things slowly and not sign until February. A one-time UTSA commitment, Lee said the contact with Texas started with Jay Valai, and then receivers coach Andre Coleman got in touch the day he got the UT offer. Lee said he’s still building his relationship with the UT staff, but liked what he knows of the Texas coaches so far.

“I know that they have a new offensive staff. Coach Coleman, this is his first year, so he’s kind of still building to bring in new guys,” Lee said.

With late interest coming in from new schools and COVID shutting down official visits, Lee is taking a patient approach to the recruiting process. He’ll try to decide in January or possibly December if he’s ready, before signing in February. As of right now, he’s looking at roughly eight schools and said he’ll list some favorites in the coming weeks. Texas will make the cut.

“They’re definitely in there,” Lee said. “I’m building that connection as the days go on.”

Last week, Lee did a virtual visit with Texas as the UT staff looks to develop a quick bond.

“They just kind of go through the campus, what it would look like your first year,” Lee said. “Then obviously talking about the money side of it (name, image and likeness), kind of explaining to your parents the situation like they would on a real visit.”

Lee seems to be keeping a pretty open mind, but the Longhorns are definitely in the mix.

“Coach Herman, I think he definitely coaches winning football,” Lee said when asked what has UT in good standing with him. “It’s not too far from home but not too close. It’s Big 12, and like I said, it’s just winning football in my eyes.”

2. COVID has thrown a wrench in the plans of 2022 RB Tavorus Jones

When I spoke with running back Tavorus Jones late in the summer, the 2022 Rivals250 member mentioned he could look to make a fairly early decision, and Texas was on top of his list.

Three months later, COVID has thrown Jones and his El Paso Burges teammates some curveballs, and his recruiting timeline has been pushed back. Due to game cancellations, Burges has been able to play only four games all season. Jones sat out the first two contests due to injury and his team started the season at 0-2. Since returning to action, Jones has helped his team bounce back with two straight wins with 100+ rushing yards in both contests (on the year he’s rushed for 335 yards and 6 TDs, averaging nearly 10 yards per carry).

On the recruiting front, Jones holds more than 20 offers and is keeping an open mind, but he does say that two schools are recruiting him harder than others, and those two have made a strong early impression ...

READ THE REST OF THE 3-2-1 HERE (PREMIUM SUBSCRIBERS)

Not an Orangebloods.com member? Take advantage of our special offer to receive a discount AND $75 in free team gear.

CLICK HERE FOR PROMO DETAILS