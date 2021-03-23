 Orangebloods - The 3-2-1: Kris Ross decision today; Shaka thoughts; Terrence Brooks update
The 3-2-1: Kris Ross decision today; Shaka thoughts; Terrence Brooks update

Jason Suchomel • Orangebloods
Senior Editor
@OB_JasonS

In this week's 3-2-1, we touch on a wide variety of topics ...

- North Shore defensvie tackle Kristopher Ross is set to announce his decision today. Which new school has entered the picture, and what are the Longhorns' chances?

- What to do about Shaka Smart after UT's first-round exit from the NCAA Tournament?

- Top DB target Terrence Brooks talks Texas and gives us an update on where the Longhorns fit on his list of schools.

- UT's spring football season starts on Tuesday. We break down the five most important storylines we'll be following over the next month.

- Top LB target Kip Lewis gives his thoughts on Texas and an update on his overall recruitment.

- One prediction that all Longhorn fans should like.

