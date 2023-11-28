THREE THINGS WE LEARNED

1. Ryan Wingo is locked in with his Texas commitment

When five-star wide receiver Ryan Wingo chose Texas over the in-state Missouri Tigers, the common thought was that Mizzou would continue to put the full-court press on Wingo in an effort to get him to stay home. In talking to Wingo following his multiple-day visit to Austin last weekend, it doesn’t sound like Texas has anything to be worried about.

“They really don’t reach out that much,” Wingo said of Missouri. “That’s fine with me because I’m committed.”

Wingo will sign with Texas in December and then play in the All-American Bowl before enrolling in January. He and his family arrived in Austin on Thursday of last week, he spent Friday in the football offices sitting in on team meetings and then enjoyed watching the Longhorns put it on Texas Tech on Friday night.

“It was pretty cool. On game day, that was obviously pretty cool. My granny got to come up with me, my uncle, my dad,” Wingo said. “We got to do the walk (Bevo Blvd), watch that with a lot of people, then just watch the game. They won 57-7. It was a good win. The offense was moving the ball well too. There were a lot of good signs. Arch got in the game. A lot of freshmen were out there, a lot of teammates I’ll be playing with, so that was cool.”

Manning, who could be Wingo’s quarterback during much of Wingo’s time in Austin, made a strong first impression.

“The stats don’t show, but he was slinging it. He was throwing it around. Had a few good balls, just being able to show the future,” Wingo said. “The moment really didn’t look too big for him. He looked like he was ready.”

The St. Louis University product gave Texas a little more than one month ago. Wingo said he’s as happy with his decision as he’s ever been.

“I feel great about it. I’m locked in with Texas,” he said. “I’m ready to get the show on the road.”

One final note … Wingo said he’s seen the projections that have Texas and Missouri meeting up in the Cotton Bowl. “That’s pretty cool,” he said.

- Want to read the rest of the 3-2-1, simply CLICK HERE.

- Not yet an OB subscriber, CLICK HERE to sign up.