THREE THINGS WE LEARNED

1. Florida is charging hard after a couple of Texas commitments

In case you missed it over the weekend, Texas commitments Jerrick Gibson and D'antre Robinson were both in Gainesville on Saturday to watch Florida play. It was the second consecutive week that Gibson visited.

In talking to Gibson, he was pretty direct that Texas has no reason for concern. He said he’s just enjoying the recruiting experience and taking advantage of an opportunity to see some college football near where he lives. We’ll continue to monitor this one, but a Florida source indicated on Sunday that he didn’t think the Gators were much of a factor with regard to a potential flip.

Gibson and his family have built up a really strong bond with Tashard Choice and the Texas staff, and the Longhorns were longtime leaders before he committed on his official visit in June. He did communicate his intentions of visiting to the Texas staff, which is usually a positive sign. I don’t expect Gibson to change his mind, but in the new world of NIL recruiting, you can’t ever completely rule out some late movement.

Robinson’s case is a bit more intriguing. On one hand, the big defensive tackle did tell Orangebloods earlier this month that he’d take some other game visits and Florida was the first school he mentioned. Unlike Gibson, Robinson needs to be a bit more transparent with his plans if he is going to show up on any other campuses besides Texas. Do it once, the coaches will give him a free pass. Make a habit out of it and things could get a little shaky.

Robinson was just in Austin for the Wyoming game and when we spoke to him a couple of weeks ago, he mentioned that he was 100 percent solid with his Texas commitment despite wanting to go see some other games. Maybe his visit to Gainesville was simply a chance to have some fun, watch some football and get shown some attention from the Florida staff. Robinson told OB on Tuesday morning that Texas has nothing to worry about.

"I'm still locked in with UT," he said.

We’ll continue to keep an eye on this one moving forward.

2. Texas A&M commitment Myles Davis maintains that he’s solid to the Aggies, but …

Converse Judson safety Myles Davis’s recruitment ...

