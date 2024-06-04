THREE THINGS WE LEARNED

1. The weekend offer to safety Nate Tilmon might have been a game-changer

Lost in the flurry of underclassmen offers that were distributed during the Texas Elite Camp on Saturday was a new 2025 offer that went out to safety Nathan Tilmon. The Arlington Timberview product is currently committed to SMU, but is keeping his options open, including a scheduled official visit to Utah this weekend. With Texas officially entering the race, the Longhorns are likely to be factors in this one as well.

Tilmon detailed how the offer went down …

“I was knocked out in my bed, coach (Blake) Gideon had called me around 8 or 9 in the morning. He called me and I answered, he was like ‘Are you ready?’ He offered me that day. I was like, ‘Yes sir!'”

Tilmon said he’s been talking to Texas for about a month and things really picked up when Gideon paid him a school visit in the spring.

“He said he sees my physical ability and being fast, being that type of player could take me a long way and that’s what they need at Texas,” said Tilmon, who has clocked a 10.71 100 meter time.

Tilmon remains committed to SMU but admits that the Texas offer is something he’ll at least consider.

“It’s kind of crazy. I just have to reevaluate my decisions now,” Tilmon said. “You can’t just let a school like Texas just fly by you. You have to go see what they’re talking about, see what they’re offering.”

Tilmon took his SMU official visit in May. He’ll be at Utah this week and has two other tentative visits penciled in for later in June. He’s going to try to find a way to work in a trip to Austin.

“I have (talked to Texas about a visit) but we haven’t planned it yet. I have three official visits scheduled for this month. I don’t know how I’m going to fit it in my schedule. May have to change one of my other ones,” Tilmon said.

2. Felix Ojo belongs in the discussion of the elite in-state OL guys for 2026

Felix Ojo is slotted as a three-star prospect by Rivals.com, but it might be time to reevaluate that ranking ...

