THREE THINGS WE LEARNED

1. Ra’Shaad Samples has helped UT’s recruiting efforts in Dallas



If you’re keeping score at home, both of UT’s recent commitments (Ja’Quinden Jackson and Quay Davis) mentioned Texas assistant wide receivers coach Ra’Shaad Samples in their tweets when they announced their decisions.



According to Davis, who committed on Sunday afternoon, Samples wasn’t just a key factor in his decision. Davis said without Samples being at UT, he’d still be on the market and weighing his options.



“He was big. Without him, I wouldn’t be committed to Texas,” Davis said. “I feel like whatever he says is true. He speaks facts.”



Samples is young. He’s very personable. He has a great reputation in the Dallas area and he relates well to prospects in that area. Back when Samples was a recruit coming out of Skyline, he was one of my favorite prospects to cover - polite, respectful, responsive … it makes sense that he’s a talented recruiter with a bright future, and Texas is reaping the rewards of late.



“Coach Ra’Shaad went to Skyline. I look up to him,” Davis said. “Whatever he tells me, even if something isn’t right, I can go to him. He tells me how it is. I talk to him every couple days. I talk to him more than anybody probably.”



With his commitment now a couple days old, Davis said he’s thrilled to have the decision behind him. He’s enjoyed seeing the positive reactions on social media and said again that he’s done with the recruiting process despite having two years of high school left.



“It feels good. To get it out of the way, I don’t have to worry about it anymore,” Davis said. “I’ve just been looking on Twitter, Instagram – everything’s been blowing up.”



As the first member of the Longhorns’ 2021 recruiting class, Davis said there’s a sense of pride that comes with his commitment. He knows people will be watching him as closely as ever now that he’s a Texas Longhorn pledge, and he’s ready for the extra attention.



“I do (feel pride) because I’m the first one. I have to be a leader. They expect me to be a leader,” Davis said. “Just paying attention, being on time, things like that. Be a leader in the community.”



Davis said he’s had numerous other schools reach out to him since committing – most of them simply telling him congratulations – but he’s happy with his commitment and doesn’t plan to take other visits.



2. Texas is surging in Dallas



There’s been a lot of discussion about Texas’ recruiting efforts in the DFW area but any concerns should be alleviated after two big-time pick-ups from Dallas in less than a one-week span.



Ja’Quinden Jackson isn’t going to be the most vocal recruiter – not publicly anyway – but the amount of respect he has from his peers in the Dallas area should help UT’s efforts with other players. Quay Davis is young but he’s another guy who is talented enough that other recruits may want to play with him, and Davis is hoping the recent trend of #DallasToAustin continues to thrive.



“I want to build up on it. Not too many from Dallas go to Austin. Let’s keep working it, keep grinding,” Davis said. “That’s what it’s all about. I got a lot of them I want to talk to.”



In our conversation, Davis mentioned the commitment of Jackson and how he’s hoping those two can start a trend. Jackson’s pledge didn’t really impact Davis’s decision to commit, but Davis said the two have known each other for years, he’s excited to play with Jackson at Texas and he’s hopeful the two of them can help bring other Metroplex talent to UT.



“That was good when he committed. He’s from the same neighborhood, same environment,” Davis said. “I know he can sling it to me. I’ve known Ja’Quinden since when I was young.”



3. Texas had a chance to impress safety Bryson Washington last weekend



Top UT safety target Bryson Washington was in Austin last weekend for a two-night unofficial visit. The Houston C.E. King standout has been a regular visitor to the Forty Acres and he said this visit was a good reminder of everything Texas has to offer.



“It was nice. It was a nice visit,” Washington said. “Kind of the usual visit to Austin. It was a good experience. It just reminded me of the fun you can have in Austin.”



Washington spent a lot of time with Texas receiver Brennan Eagles during the visit. He had planned to return home on Sunday afternoon but had some transportation issues that kept him in Austin until Sunday evening. That worked in UT’s favor since Washington was able to hang out with the coaches during Sunday’s mini-camp.



Washington is down to Texas and OU. He’ll take his Texas official visit the weekend of June 21 and is set to announce his decision on July 4. Right now, he claims it’s a dead heat between the Longhorns and the Sooners.



“It’s really tight. It’s the same thing with both sides - love both ways,” Washington said. “Everybody still even in my head, still thinking about which school will be good for me and my family. It’s still a close race.”



Washington did say he’s going to try to take an unofficial visit to OU before he decides (he’s already taken his official visit there) but time is limited with a dead period set to begin on June 24. While he said last weekend’s stop in Austin was a positive, he also said it didn’t really change the race between Texas and OU. The UT staff has done a good job of selling Washington on what a degree from UT can do for him long-term and on UT’s strong academic reputation. Whether or not those issues take hold could be what decides this one.



“Basically, they’re just telling me where do you want to play the next four years? Where can you say you can come back and visit (after graduating), where can you do that? Where can you get a good degree?,” Washington said.



After he takes his UT official visit, Washington said he’ll huddle up with those close to him – mostly his mother – and make a difficult decision.



“I feel right at home at both places. It’s crazy how they both have the same things. It’s going to hard one,” Washington said.”

**********