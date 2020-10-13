 Orangebloods - The 3-2-1: Recruiting updates; and why UT is actually fortunate right now
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-13 08:49:26 -0500') }} football Edit

The 3-2-1: Recruiting updates; and why UT is actually fortunate right now

Jason Suchomel • Orangebloods
Senior Editor
@OB_JasonS

THREE THINGS WE LEARNED


1. Texas is fortunate that the recruiting fallout of a slow start may not be monumental


To say that Texas has hit a bit of a rough patch, both on the field and in recruiting, would be an understatement. You all know the score and don’t need me to remind you, but with the Longhorns riding a two-game losing streak that was an eyelash away from being a three-game losing streak, it’s a legitimate concern for Texas fans how this skid and the turmoil in the program might impact recruiting.


There are two ways to look at this …

GET THE REST OF OUR COLUMN BY CLICKING HERE (PREMIUM SUBSCRIBERS)

Not a subscriber? See our special offer below.

New to OrangeBloods? Click here. | Registered users - Click here.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}