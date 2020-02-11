THREE THINGS WE LEARNED

1. Terrence Cooks is a priority target for Texas



The Longhorns have one 2021 linebacker committed in Derrick Harris, but with that position being such a big need in the 2021 class, you can expect the Texas coaches to continue to target a number of other linebackers, both in-state and out-of-state. One guy that’s squarely on the radar is Terrence Cooks.



The Pearland Shadow Creek standout was a recent visitor to Texas during the Longhorns’ Elite Day. It was his first time to really get a good look at a college program, and Cooks said he felt right at home.



“It was good. It was a good family environment,” Cooks said. “It didn’t feel awkward like it can at some schools. I fit right in. The coaches showed love, answered all my questions. They made my family feel loved. It was good.”



At that event, Cooks was a popular recruiting target of Texas commitments Harris and Jalen Milroe.



“They really worked on me. They were telling me Texas is the best college for me,” Cooks said.



Cooks followed up his UT visit with a trip to College Station just before the dead period began. That trip also made a strong impression.



“It was good. I learned about the Aggie network, which is cool. I really liked that. They answered my questions,” Cooks said.



During those visits, Cooks got some time with head coaches Tom Herman and Jimbo Fisher. He’s hoping to continue to build those relationships and has a timeline for committing early in his senior season.



“I’m probably not going to narrow it down soon. I plan on committing before the fourth game next season (to do it before district play starts), so I’m probably not going to narrow it down until the end of summer,” Cooks said.



The 6-3, 208-pound Cooks holds close to 20 scholarship offers. He says everyone who has offered is on the same level, but admits the Longhorns will receive strong consideration.



“Texas is for sure up there. Texas is different,” Cooks said. “Also, that’s the first school I really visited. It was just different.”



Cooks’ former Shadow Creek teammate Xavion Alford is a freshman early-enrollee for Texas. The two stay in touch and the reviews from Alford have been overwhelmingly positive.



“He says there’s not any other place like Texas, tells me I should stay at home and play,” Cooks said. “He loves it there. He said college is different but he loves it there.”



2. Former Longhorn Tim Crowder is passionate about training other athletes



When I bumped into former Texas and NFL defensive end Tim Crowder last week at Alfred Collins’ commitment announcement, it reminded me that I’ve wanted to occasionally feature some former Longhorn players in “where are they now?” segments. What better place to start than with Crowder, who now trains youth, college and pro athletes in the Austin area?



A former standout at John Tyler High School, Crowder signed with Texas back in 2003. He went on to be a four-year starter for Texas before becoming a second-round NFL Draft selection. Crowder spent five years playing for the Denver Broncos and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After hanging up his cleats and taking a bit of time off, Crowder returned to one of his passions that is training athletes. He now owns Round Rock-based Nuclear Athletes.



I caught up with Crowder this week to talk about his path to training other athletes and to reflect on his time as a Longhorn.



When did you start Nuclear Athletes?



“When I went to UT, I was a kinesiology major. I was always fascinated with how the body moves and with performance.



“What happened, from 2007, all the way to when I retired in 2012, I would train myself in the off-season, along with guys like Derrick Johnson, Brian Orkapo and a lot of other guys coming out of college. They would basically join my training group that I started at UT. We were all playing in the NFL and coming back and training together. A lot of guys didn’t realize I was the one writing the programs behind the scenes. They were like, ‘Man, that was you coming up with all that stuff?’ After I retired, I took a couple years off, Brian Orakpo and I had stopped training for a couple years. He was training with someone else and he got injured when he had the (torn pectoral). He called me and said I needed to start training him again. I started back training him, Derek Johnson and some other guys.



“Then I made it legit, made Nuclear Athletes in 2014. I’ll never forget that summer. At first I didn’t want to train kids. I had heard the horror stories about parents and things. They (Orakpo, DJ) told me to train kids, that I had some methods that nobody else was using, that I was ahead of my time. That’s what I eventually started doing. I had about four athletes that first year, still had some pro athletes as well. In the summer of 2014, I had four of them and three went to college, their 40 times dropped significantly. I have continued to evolve over the years and that developed into what I do today.”



Can you describe your passion for what you do and where that comes from?



“It’s just something I’ve always been fascinated with, how the human body moves. Even in my high school days, I loved training, seeing how the body develops. I looked up to Arnold Schwarzenegger, all the body builders back in those times. I wanted to be a body builder. My dad used to get all the magazines for me. I had a bench press in my room. It was a small room, the bench press took up most of my room. There had been many nights, I woke up and forgot and basically had a bar hitting me across my face.”



What do you feel sets your practice apart from others?



“When I retired from football, I had the same mentality I did when I played. I said when I do something, I want to be the best at it. I went out and studied. I studied methods, continued to evolve, different coaching studies. I studied speed, studied why I didn’t get faster in certain times in my career, broke all that down, made one melting pot program. Not to get too technical, but I studied force output, rate of force production.



“Basically, what separates me, number one, I personally work with all the athletes. I only train kids in semi-private groups, mostly 2-8 athletes at a time. I train the kids no differently than I train my pro guys. I train them in progression phases. In the off-season, the high school guys, it’s speed and power development. We still focus on positions, but mostly finer details. In spring ball, we pick it up on position work. We always work around the high school program. I tell the high school coaches, tell the athletes, tell the parents, this is not your main program. We are like a tutor to your high school and middle school programs. We’re not all going to speak the same language, but football is football, technique is technique, and I have played in them all. I’ve been told I have a real player’s perspective, played at a high level. It’s technical, but not overly technical in that guys are thinking too much. You have to know when to tell a guy to just cut it loose.”



Talk about the pride in what you’ve done with helping develop some young athletes …



“It’s phenomenal. That’s why I love what I do now. They also keep me young. I’m not that old, only 34, but they keep me young. I’m hip to the new music that’s out there, new words they’re using. But I also keep them hip to some of the old schools ways. I’m that bridge between the new and the old.



“It’s a big deal, but you really get a chance to see the kids start out as clay, get a chance to mold the kids. I have concluded over the years, there’s not a crisis of bad athletes out there, but a crisis of bad coaches. That’s really what it is. I’m a coach so I can say that, but it’s a problem. A lot of coaches can’t relate to the athletes out there. They’re too worried about establishing their culture and can’t relate. It should be, ‘Let’s start a partnership.’



“That’s what happened when I was at Texas. Mack Brown, I never heard the word culture one time. That’s the new word out there. I’m pretty sure they all use that term now. He used the word swagger and confidence more than he used the word culture. Mack was too concerned with we have to get these kids and we want an environment around here that’s so good that kids love to come up here. That’s what we focused on. We loved being around those coaches. It was all love and was a real family environment. We would all bring our girlfriends up there, everybody hung out with everybody. Everybody was busy knowing each other, it was just a relationship and partnership and it started at the top.”



Reflect on your Texas career. What highlights stand out?



“What really stood out was just the build of it. I was there, I remember we had that soft label. People would say we were soft but we were winning 10 games a year. I can just remember, I was there for the beginning when it really stated clicking. So many things I learned during that time that I use now with my athletes and my own personal kids, how I run my household, how I relate to my wife, how I run my life.



“There are so many things I learned that I use today. It’s like ‘wow,’ something I learned in my freshman year to do this and that. Then to put it all together and win a national championship, it was really such a sigh of relief. When that (clock) turned to zero, that’s really what it was for me, was ‘Whew we finally did it.’ The way I was, I didn’t enjoy it like I should have at the time. I think I enjoy it more now. We had a lot of guys who were like ‘Okay, let’s do it again.’ We had some injuries my senior year, went to the Alamo bowl, but still won 10 games.”



How did playing at Texas prepare you for the NFL and life after football?



It prepared me big time. That’s why I recommend a lot of kids play sports, play a team sport if you can. You learn how to talk to people, which is a lot of what people are missing now. You learn how to socialize, how to communicate. We may not agree on the same things, but when we’re on the field, we’re in harmony out there. It’s learning how to communicate, build relationships, be a man. A lot of people look like they’re a man, but don’t act like a man. Being in sports brings that out of you.”



“It makes you grow up really fast. At 22 I had a house, a mortgage, life insurance, taxes. It really prepared me for a lot of things. I played five years, could have played longer, had concussion, got released in Denver, cut in Tampa, but in the end I was able to leave on my own terms. That’s what gave me peace and happiness. I tell (Quandre) Diggs and those guys all the time, enjoy it, because you have to think ‘When football is taken away from me, will I still be okay?’ I have a lot of conversations with those guys about that.



Are you still involved with the Texas program today?



“I’m still around. I come around, I visit up there. I still talk to some of the guys, train the guys from time to time. I have worked with Joseph (Ossai) in the past, worked with Charles (Omenihu). I’ve worked with some of the guys, mostly the pass rushers.”



3. The recent offer to Florida WR Marcus Burke has caught his attention



The Longhorns put an offer on the table for 2021 Marcus Burke last week, and the Jacksonville (FL) Trinity Christian Academy standout said the Longhorns are a team he’ll seriously consider.



A four-star prospect holding about a dozen offers from the likes of Florida, Georgia, Baylor, Miami, South Carolina and Virginia Tech, Burke says he’ll definitely be on the Texas camps at some point.



“I was surprised (by the offer) but I was really excited and enjoyed talking to the coaches,” Burke said. “I’m definitely visiting Texas for sure.”



Burke said he’s still learning about the Texas program overall but has heard great things about the city of Austin. The 6-3, 180-pounder said he’s still considering most of the schools that have offered. He hasn’t set up any official visits yet, but said one will be reserved for Texas.



“Definitely Texas (will get one). I don’t know about the others yet,” Burke said.



We’ll stay in touch with Burke to see if this one heats up, but the Longhorns are definitely on the radar after last week’s offer.



