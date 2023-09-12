THREE THINGS WE LEARNED

1. Texas is trending up, Texas A&M is trending down

You really couldn’t have scripted Saturday any better for the Longhorns. On the same day Texas easily outclasses Alabama on national television, in a game that most of America was watching, Texas A&M stubs its toe in embarrassing fashion to a then-unranked Miami team. And as fate would have it, the two lined up in perfect chronological order, with the Texas-Bama kicking off just as Miami was putting the final nail in A&M’s coffin.

We’ve been saying for years that Texas Longhorn recruiting was ready to take off like a rocket ship if the team could just get a signature win or two and then maintain that on-field momentum. Well, step one of that scenario happened over the course of three hours in Tuscaloosa, and it just so happens to coincide with an early part of the football season that has seen regional recruiting rivals Texas A&M and LSU stumble, and Oklahoma didn’t exactly set the world on fire in its win over SMU on Saturday (not to mention, Texas can still sell 49-0 when recruiting against Brent Venables).

Texas A&M has recruited at a very high level and is having another strong cycle in 2024, but the Aggies don’t look like they’re anywhere near being a team that’s going to contend for championships anytime soon. Conner Weigman has shown flashes of potential, but still looks a ways away from being elite. For all the defensive talent A&M has been able to recruit in recent years, the Aggies still couldn’t slow down a Miami offense that rung up 48 points.

Texas obviously put itself in a great position for the 2023 season with that victory on Saturday night. There’s still a LOT of work to be done, to be clear, but it’s no longer unreasonable to talk about the Longhorns being national title contenders. The challenge now is to continue that pace and not have any slip-ups in regular-season play, or certainly not multiple. The Longhorns should be favored in every single game they play, health permitting. If Texas can avoid stumbling in games that will kill recruiting momentum, the possibilities for this staff are incredibly appealing.

Sark and Co. have already proven they can recruit at a high level, and they’ve done that with very mediocre results on the field. Add in championship-level play and this group could consistently recruit at a level similar to what we’ve seen from Georgia under Kirby Smart. It’s all there for the taking for Texas with the move to the SEC, Sakisian’s offensive reputation, UT’s academic reputation, NIL opportunities, etc. Throw in the fact that A&M took a major step backward on Saturday on the same day that Texas took five steps forward, and the future looks very bright for Texas.

2. Texas is in the lead for Ryan Wingo

I’m going to repeat a quote I picked up from a source with knowledge of Ryan Wingo’s recruitment that I posted last Thursday …

“If he had to decide today, I’m pretty sure ..."

- Want to read the rest of the 3-2-1, including interviews with some of the Horns' top recruiting targets? Simply CLICK HERE.

- Not yet a subscriber, CLICK HERE to sign up and your first 60 days are FREE!