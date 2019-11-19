News More News
football

The 3-2-1 - Thoughts on OOS commits; RB name to file away; Milroe update

Jason Suchomel • Orangebloods
@OB_JasonS
Senior Editor

In this week's column, we discuss why it's imperative that Texas wins out in order to rebuild some recruiting momentum and ease concerns with out-of-state commitments like Bijan Robinson and Van Fillinger.

We also have an update on UT QB commitment Jalen Milroe and a new running back name to file away. We discuss all that and much more.

CLICK HERE for this week's 3-2-1.

