In this week's column, we discuss why it's imperative that Texas wins out in order to rebuild some recruiting momentum and ease concerns with out-of-state commitments like Bijan Robinson and Van Fillinger.

We also have an update on UT QB commitment Jalen Milroe and a new running back name to file away. We discuss all that and much more.

CLICK HERE for this week's 3-2-1.

Holiday Pick-It Sale - Save Big On A Orangebloods.com Subscription And Get Free Gear Too (click here for details!)