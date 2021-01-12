Orangebloods - The 3-2-1 - Thoughts on Sark's staff; UT QB battle brewing?; more

In this week's column, we touch on a variety of subjects.

How do we rate Steve Sarkisian's staff so far from a recruiting perspective? What are the strengths and potential weaknesses?

A Notre Dame source gives us some insight on incoming assistant coach Terry Joseph.

A coupe of UT's early enrollees give us updates before the head to campus this week.

Some team talk, including how Bijan Robinson could fit into Sarkisian's offense, and what we've heard on the Horns' young quarterbacks.

READ THE FULL WAR ROOM REPORT HERE (PREMIUM SUBSCRIBERS)

Not an Orangebloods.com member? Click HERE.